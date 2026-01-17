Homeowner breaks down how he saved $7,000 by replacing his 'ancient' HVAC himself: 'I did something very ambitious'

"If you are someone like me at a 4 or 5 out of 10 handiness level, you can probably do it."

A Cleveland-based homeowner tackled an impressive do-it-yourself ductless heat pump project that transformed his duplex's comfort and delivered thousands in savings.

Joe Wachunas installed the five ductless heat pumps and two outdoor units mostly by himself in the summer of 2024, replacing a 35-year-old gas furnace that he described as "ancient" and "on its last legs" in an article for CleanTechnica.

"I did something very ambitious," he wrote. "Spoiler alert: it was really challenging and consumed about a week of my life, but I was able to complete the job successfully and saved around $7,000."

Wachunas had received quotes for ductless heat pump installations exceeding $15,000 in 2021. He ended up purchasing a DIY MrCool heat pump system for $6,500 instead, spending an additional $2,000 on labor help and parts. His total project cost was $8,767 for a system that he said might have cost him $7,000 more with professional installation.





According to his post, upstairs cooling majorly improved with his ductless system and was better for this than his ducted system on the duplex's other side. "Ductless heat pumps bring tons of cooling to the second floor, increasing comfort substantially," he explained. Wachunas saved a ton by going the DIY route, though he also noted the challenges of the project and that he didn't factor his own time into the cost.

For those who are more wary of taking on a DIY project, there are also many savings to be found installing heat pump systems. The Cool Down's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to find the HVAC system for your home and budget.

For fellow DIYers, Wachunas made an important point: "If you are someone like me at a 4 or 5 out of 10 handiness level, you can probably do it, but it will take a while and will be hard," he noted.

Wachunas' project also helped his family eliminate pollution from the duplex's old gas furnace. Heat pumps generally run on electricity rather than by burning fossil fuels — so they can create virtually zero pollution when powered by clean energy from the grid or solar panels.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

Making your home more efficient can help save you money in the long run.

Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Going solar can save you major money on your utility bills and protect against rising energy prices — especially when panels are attached to energy-storage systems. TCD's Solar Explorer can help you understand your options and help save up to $10,000 in the installation process. Pairing solar panels with electric-based upgrades such as heat pumps can supercharge your savings.

The free Palmetto Home app can also give you up to $5,000 in rewards for home upgrades, all for taking simple actions in your everyday life.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.