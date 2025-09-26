Scientists develop incredible tech devices that completely disappear in water — here's how they could solve a major problem

According to the United Nations' global e-waste monitor, we're on track to throw out 82 million metric tons of e-waste in 2030, and less than a quarter of our e-waste is currently recycled.

From laptops to smartphones, most of our gadgets use printed circuit boards (PCBs) that are nearly impossible to recycle without releasing toxic pollution. But now, scientists may have found a breakthrough solution.

As reported by ZME Science, researchers from the University of Maryland, Georgia Institute of Technology, and the University of Notre Dame have created DissolvPCB, a fully recyclable alternative to traditional circuit boards.

Instead of fiberglass and resin, the team used polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), a biodegradable plastic that dissolves in water. Copper wiring was also swapped for liquid metal.

When the board reaches the end of its life, you simply dunk it in water and the PVA vanishes, leaving behind reusable components and liquid metal beads.

This could be a game-changer for both consumers and the planet. Traditional PCBs are tough to separate and expensive to recycle, meaning many end up shredded, burned, or exported to countries with more lax environmental laws. DissolvPCB, on the other hand, makes the recycling process quick and low-cost, even for small labs or startups.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

In tests, researchers were able to recover about 98% of the materials used, dramatically reducing waste and planet-warming emissions compared to conventional boards.

The design also takes advantage of existing tools. Using a standard 3D printer and open-source software, engineers — or even hobbyists — can manufacture dissolvable boards with little training. The team already built demo devices, including a Bluetooth speaker and an LED fidget cube, all of which were later dissolved and reused.

Electronics that are easier and cheaper to recycle would be a big step toward shrinking the mountains of e-waste piling up worldwide. For the environment, it would mean fewer toxic materials leaching into soil and waterways, and more efficient reuse of valuable resources.

While the boards are currently bulkier than conventional versions and not ideal for ultra-compact devices like smartphones, they're already well-suited for prototyping, education, and small-batch manufacturing. With improvements in 3D printing resolution, they could eventually enter mainstream electronics production.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.