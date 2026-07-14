Renters, rather than receiving repairs, are being offered 18 months of rent plus moving expenses.

Detroit is turning long-vacant lots into solar fields — and for some nearby residents, the project also comes with a major home-upgrade package.

What's happening?

In neighborhoods long affected by flooding and disinvestment, the city is tying clean energy development to repairs worth up to $25,000 per household, according to CBS News.

Near the planned sites, residents will reportedly get home-repair and energy-efficiency work through Detroit's Solar Neighborhood Initiative, a program that also calls for solar panel fields on about 165 acres of vacant land.

Once built, the solar fields are expected to produce enough electricity for 127 city buildings, including City Hall, police and fire stations, recreation centers, and health clinics. That means land left unused for years could end up helping run key public services with cleaner power.

Direct benefits are expected to reach about 200 Detroit residents. CBS News reported that the city chose 209 owner-occupied homes near the solar sites for upgrade packages valued between $15,000 and $25,000, with the amount based on the size of the nearby project.

The approved upgrades include electrical work, new doors, attic insulation, basement windows, and central air conditioning. Renters, rather than receiving repairs, are being offered 18 months of rent plus moving expenses.

Why does it matter?

Better insulation, new windows, upgraded electrical systems, and more efficient cooling can improve comfort during heat waves, reduce moisture and draft problems, and lower utility bills. In older homes, those kinds of improvements can also help improve indoor air quality and reduce strain on aging equipment.

Sandra Turner-Handy, who lives on Detroit's east side, told CBS News that rain regularly floods her basement, making it an immediate issue for her household. Now, she'll receive funds to aid with an issue she says has been exacerbated by rising global temperatures.

The initiative also offers an example of how clean energy projects can be structured to deliver neighborhood-level benefits, particularly in communities that have carried the burden of vacant land and weather-related damage for years.

What happens next?

Detroit is moving ahead with five solar projects expected to be completed next year while linking the buildout to direct community investment.

By a 6-3 vote, the Detroit City Council approved DTE Energy to take over construction of three of the five planned solar fields, according to CBS News.

However, the council's vote also underscored ongoing concerns about oversight. Some officials have questioned whether DTE will follow through on commitments connected to the projects.

"Residents were promised a lot more in their area, not only around beautification in the area, but also benefits around the solar array, and we just not have seen that being recognized and actually happening in that neighborhood," council member Denzel McCampbell said.

Still, McCampbell emphasized, "With my vote on this contract, it was not so much about the solar itself; it was about the terms of the contract, the cost, and really the overall deal."

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