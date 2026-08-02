DeSoto County, Florida, approves 1-year data center pause, but 1,300-acre project is exempt

"There's just not enough research … there needs to be a stop."

Officials in DeSoto County, Florida, moved to put a pause on large data centers, but the new rules won't apply to a controversial 800-acre project that was approved earlier this year.

What happened?

According to a Suncoast Searchlight report published by WGCU, DeSoto County Commissioners unanimously passed a one-year moratorium on new data center applications.

While the decision blocks new data center proposals for now, it does not affect projects that have already received approval, including one planned by DCIP Group.

According to Suncoast Searchlight, DCIP Group secured rezoning approval earlier this year for an initial 34-acre portion of a decommissioned power plant site. The company has since requested rezoning for more than 800 additional acres and says its long-term vision includes building more than a dozen data centers across roughly 1,300 acres.

The outlet noted that resistance had been building for months, with meetings drawing large crowds. The county planning commission wanted a two-year moratorium that would also cover the applications already in the pipeline, but commissioners accepted their attorney's recommendation for a one-year pause that leaves the current rezoning case untouched.

Commissioner Elton Langford said, as reported by Suncoast Searchlight, the county could revisit the matter later: "If we ain't got our ducks in a row at the end of that year, we can extend it."

Why does it matter?

Because of that exemption, the county's biggest and most disputed data center plan can continue moving forward even though local officials say they still need clearer rules for handling projects of this kind.

Opponents have focused on what a large gas-powered data center could mean for water consumption, noise and emissions. In an earlier interview cited by Suncoast Searchlight, DCIP Group CEO Jon Brown said the project's daily water use could range from zero to 3 million gallons. The company's website says it would use reclaimed water when possible and rely on "state-of-the-art acoustic modeling" to reduce noise.

For some residents, the new rules fall far short of what they want for the area's long-term protection. Arcadia resident Wendy Midgett told Suncoast Searchlight, "Ban it, period. There's just not enough research … there needs to be a stop."

The dispute reflects a growing tension across Florida. While communities may welcome economic development, many residents are questioning whether large AI-era infrastructure projects will improve daily life or instead bring pollution, higher utility costs, and major decisions made before the public has a full opportunity to weigh in.

What's being done?

Although opponents say the temporary moratorium does not do enough to protect the community, it does give DeSoto County time to consider rules for future data center proposals, something the county currently lacks.

At the state level, Suncoast Searchlight reported that Florida lawmakers passed a measure this year aimed at stopping data centers from passing utility costs on to residential customers after reports tied data center growth to higher electric bills.

However, the same law also lets developers temporarily keep early plans out of public records requests, which could make it harder for residents and watchdogs to review proposals early.

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