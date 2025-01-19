Company unveils golf-cart-sized EV with head-turning design — here's why it could be perfect for zipping around cities

Desner expects the A05 model to be available starting in the second quarter of 2025.

Italian EV company Desner Auto unveiled its newest micro-car model, the Desner A05, last month at EICMA 2024 in Milan, as reported by New Atlas.

The A05's compact size of 102.6 x 55 x 64.4 inches means it is easy to park and maneuver, and with a top speed of up to 28 miles per hour, it is suitable for short commutes within the city.

At this size, the vehicle isn't technically a car. Instead, it's classified as a quadricycle by European standards, which translates to a Neighborhood Electric Vehicle in the States. But even with its smaller size, it still fits two people and has some space in the trunk.

Its other convenient features include a 7.2-kilowatt-hour battery that is good for up to 74.5 miles per charge and a digital cockpit and central tablet-sized display with built-in Android connectivity.

While the extraction of materials for EV batteries has traditionally been wasteful, the process has been streamlined, and Desner promises that the new generation of lithium battery production has allowed the A05's battery even to operate over time with a single charge.

Offering a new micro-car model gives users a more convenient and comfortable means of traversing busy or dense city streets than other EV options, such as bikes or motorcycles.

Desner expects the A05 model to be available starting in the second quarter of 2025.

In December, prospective buyers could pay a pre-order deposit of €99 ($104 USD) to qualify for a European Ecobonus incentive, lowering the final purchase price of €9,900 by about $2000. The incentive system uses proportional contributions based on the vehicle's environmental class to determine how much is scrapped, with the main goal of encouraging the purchase of electric, plug-in hybrid, and heat-engine cars with low pollution.

Other similar up-and-coming micro-car models include the Microlino, Ami, and Mobilize Duo.

