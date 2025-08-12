Scientists develop tree-inspired tech that can pull drinking water straight from the sea: 'A … solution to the emerging water crisis'

"Our inspiration comes from observing how nature sustains itself."

The world's growing population, changing climate, and issues with pollution have made getting fresh, drinkable water more difficult and costly than ever.

Over 4 billion people globally are affected by a lack of access to potable water. However, researchers from the University of Waterloo have come up with a more efficient way to turn salt water into fresh water.

A new type of desalination device could make fresh water both more accessible and more affordable.

"Our inspiration comes from observing how nature sustains itself and the way water evaporates and condenses in the environment," said Dr. Michael Tam, a professor from the Department of Chemical Engineering at Waterloo.

"The system we've engineered induces water to evaporate, transports it to the surface, and condenses it in a closed cycle, effectively preventing the accumulation of salt that reduces the efficiency of the device."

Most desalination devices use a membrane to separate the salt from the water. This is effective, but salt collects on the membrane, so over time, less water is able to travel through it. It has to be cleaned off frequently to keep it working at peak efficiency.

By contrast, the research team at Waterloo created nickel foam and coated it with a conductive polymer and pollen particles that respond to heat. It draws up a thin layer of seawater with an action similar to that of a tree's capillaries, separates the water from the salt, and cycles the salt back down into the mixture.

All of this is purely powered by solar energy, which is generated by the material that the researchers created. It is able to harvest solar energy with about 93% efficiency.

Dr. Yuning Li, another Waterloo professor who helped the team measure the efficiency of their device, told Waterloo News, "This new device is not only efficient but also portable, making it ideal for use in remote regions where access to fresh water is limited. This technology offers a sustainable solution to the emerging water crisis."

