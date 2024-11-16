WHO announces global strategy to address fast-spreading diseases: 'Everyone has a role to play in the fight'

This is not just a problem in third-world countries.

The World Health Organization has announced a response strategy after sounding the alarm over the growing threat of dengue fever and other vector-borne diseases worldwide, citing the changing climate as a key factor in rapidly rising cases.

Vector-borne diseases are viral diseases spread by Aedes mosquitoes, including Zika, chikungunya, and yellow fever, among others.

Four billion people around the world are considered at risk for infection, and that number is only expected to increase in the future. Dengue fever cases, specifically, have doubled each year since 2021. As of August, there have been a reported 12.3 million cases this year — almost double the 6.5 million reported in all of 2023.

As a result, WHO announced that it is launching a Global Strategic Preparedness, Readiness and Response Plan (SPRP) to combat these viruses.

"The rapid spread of dengue and other arboviral diseases in recent years is an alarming trend that demands a coordinated response across sectors and across borders," said WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a statement. "From maintaining clean environments to supporting vector control and seeking and providing timely medical care, everyone has a role to play in the fight against dengue."

Dr. Tedros reiterated that these diseases especially affect more vulnerable populations. Other key factors for the uptick in cases include unplanned urbanization, which can lead to poor water, sanitation, and hygiene practices.

The SPRP will require five elements for a cohesive and successful outbreak response: emergency coordination; collaborative surveillance through application of early-detection tools; community protection, by way of things like community education and applied prevention methods; safe and scalable health services; and access to countermeasures, such as treatments and vaccines.

This is not just a problem in third-world countries. A number of cases have been identified recently in the United States, as well. San Diego County issued the "Fight the Bite" campaign to encourage residents to reduce mosquito populations after several cases were reported locally.

The WHO's global response plan will be implemented through September 2025 with dengue fever reaching endemic status — in other words, regularly occurring — in more than 130 countries. With enough support from stakeholders, the hope is that the SPRP can enable global communities to develop the resources to fight these diseases on their own.

