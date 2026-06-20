Scientists knew some deep-sea animals only from dead specimens until they finally saw them alive

"Imagine knowing a species exists, but never having seen it alive."

A striking Instagram post is giving people a fresh look at how new technology is enabling researchers to observe creatures from the least-seen parts of the planet.

As Oceana (@oceana) notes on its account, some animals from those depths were known to scientists only through dead specimens recovered at the surface before they were ever seen alive.

What happened?

In the post, Oceana shared examples of some deep-sea species that had already been identified by science, even though they had not been seen alive in their natural habitat.

"Imagine knowing a species exists, but never having seen it alive," Oceana framed it in the caption.

They added that for many of these deep-sea creatures, "no one had ever observed them in their natural habitat."

Oceana said its expeditions have started to close that gap in the last 25 years by unearthing footage with new technology.

"Using our remotely operated vehicle (ROV), we've captured the first-ever images and video of several species alive in the deep ocean, revealing new insights into some of the planet's most mysterious creatures," they wrote.

To celebrate the organization's 25th anniversary, they shared photos and descriptions of the Brownsnout Spookfish, Crinoid, Deep-sea anemone, Midwater scorpionfish, and Large glass sponge.

All of those were discoveries in the last 25 years, enabled by an ROV.

Why does it matter?

There is still much to learn before ecosystems can be effectively protected.

If scientists have never seen an animal alive in the wild, it becomes far harder to understand its behavior, habitat needs, and the threats it faces from fishing, mining, pollution, and warming oceans.

That has real-world implications for people, too. Healthy oceans help support food systems, coastal economies, and climate stability.

The more researchers understand about where species live and how deep-sea habitats function, the better equipped communities and policymakers will be to make decisions that protect marine biodiversity while also safeguarding resources people rely on every day.

Exploration can directly support conservation. Seeing these species alive is more than a scientific milestone. It can help strengthen the case for stronger marine protections and smarter stewardship of places many people will never visit but still depend on.

Technology can help make these discoveries a reality and share them with the public to spur support for conservation.

What are people saying?

Commenters were appreciative of Oceana's efforts.

"This is amazing — I'd love to see the ROV that captured these first-ever images!" one wrote.

Another user suggested that this was just the tip of the iceberg for creatures in the deep sea.

"And who knows how many more species thrive at this depth," they wrote.

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