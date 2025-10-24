Startup leads game-changing effort to bury crucial tech deep beneath earth's surface: 'This is a unique moment'

"The right technology, at the right time."

Utilizing nuclear energy is a goal for many, as it provides a cleaner energy source than commonly used dirty energy sources, could complement existing renewable energy sources, and potentially significantly reduce carbon emissions, leading to cleaner air and cooler temperatures around the globe, as well as increased energy security.

However, nuclear energy comes with potential risks and safety concerns, high upfront costs, and the need for safe nuclear waste storage. According to Interesting Engineering, nuclear startup Deep Fission aims to address some of these risks with its technology, which would place cylindrical mini-reactors underground in boreholes reaching a mile into the Earth.

Each mini-reactor will generate up to 15 megawatts and utilize pressurized water cooling. Deep Fission hopes that placing these mini-reactors so far underground will create natural shielding and containment.

The company predicts its system of underground mini-reactors could deliver cheap electricity at 5 to 7 cents per kilowatt-hour and offset the energy used by AI data centers.

Upfront costs in the nuclear sector are often exorbitant; however, Deep Fission recently raised $30 million through an alternative public offering. Additionally, the company is part of the Department of Energy's Reactor Pilot Program, which could help bring its vision to fruition.

By using nuclear fission (the splitting of atoms to generate energy) in its mini-reactors, the company has the potential to increase highly affordable, cleaner energy output, while also stabilizing energy grids. This makes fission energy a step toward the larger goal of diversifying clean energy sources and reducing atmospheric pollution, which would help lead to cleaner air and healthier communities.

Of course, widespread adoption of tech that hasn't been highly tested yet could pose risks.

In this case, there may be concerns about how to store any nuclear waste created by the mini-reactors and consideration of how groundwater could be impacted by coming into contact with the reactors and radioactive isotopes. However, considering that this form of energy can be safer than dirty energy sources, in terms of health consequences and deaths, the pros and cons may balance out.

As for the future of Deep Fission's work, Interesting Engineering reported that the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Liz Muller, shared, "This is a unique moment for the nuclear industry. Deep Fission has the right technology, at the right time, and in the right place. With this funding, we can begin building our pilot reactor, with the goal of completion in 2026."

