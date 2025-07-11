Man sets record straight on misleading scientific statistic: 'It's important that we understand exactly what this paper is saying'

"Do you understand how hard it is to get 11,000 humans to agree on anything?"

A TikToker took to the platform to debunk a commonly cited statistic as being woefully out of date.

TikToker human1011 (@human.1011) noted at the beginning of the video that many people say that 97% of scientists believe in climate change, but that this stat is both inaccurate and out of date.

"It's important that we understand exactly what this paper is saying," they said.

They go on to explain that the paper wasn't saying that 97% of scientists believe in climate change, but that 97% of scientists believe that it's man-made, or caused by our continued pollution of the atmosphere with carbon dioxide and other gases. But they don't stop there, noting that the data cited in the paper is out of date, using information from as far back as 1990.

More recent papers, like the one written by Carter in 2013, put the percentage of papers written that call climate change man-made closer to 99.99%. Carter's research in 2019 found that every one of the over 11,000 papers written on the topic agreed that climate change was, in fact, caused by humans.

"Do you understand how hard it is to get 11,000 humans to agree on anything?" they said.

Ultimately, the causes of the changing climate have long been decided by science; we are the ones driving this unnatural heating of our planet, and only through reducing our reliance on dirty fuels can we slow it down. Doing things like switching to an EV over a gas-powered car or installing solar panels on your home can go a long way towards reducing your carbon impact.

Commenters largely backed what they were saying.

"I have taught about climate change for 30 years," one said. "The proof cannot be denied."

"Even if only 97% of scientists believe in climate change," said another, "Why would we listen to such a small percentage of scientists."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.