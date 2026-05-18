Claims of 'missing' UFO scientists spread online despite 'gossamer-thin' evidence

That pattern — taking separate, often painful events and weaving them into a single hidden plot — is not new.

There is still no verified evidence linking a string of missing or deceased U.S. scientists to one another. But online, that unsupported claim has taken on a life of its own, as social media posts, tabloid headlines, and cable news segments have turned a handful of unrelated tragedies into a "missing UFO scientists" narrative despite "gossamer-thin" evidence.

The theory appears to have gained traction after the disappearance of retired Air Force Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland, who, according to Mother Jones, was last seen near his Albuquerque home in late February.

From there, speculation on X, Substack, and other platforms began sweeping in other deaths and disappearances — including cases with documented causes of death and even people who were not scientists at all.

One of the most widely shared examples came from Rep. Anna Pauline Luna, who wrote on X in April: "If you are feeling uneasy about the amount of scientists that have gone missing, died… you are correct in your intuition. Something is up."

The problem is that the claim falls apart under even basic scrutiny.

In one of the most frequently cited cases, Michael David Hicks — a former NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory scientist— was described online as having died under mysterious circumstances. But later reporting found that, as Mother Jones cited from county records, heart disease was listed as the cause of death. His brother told TMZ there was nothing mysterious about it and said he was upset Hicks was being drawn into "some baloney, Loch Ness Monster, Bigfoot conspiracy theory."

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Other names added to the list are even more loosely connected.

Melissa Casias was an administrative assistant at Los Alamos National Laboratory — not a scientist — and, as Mother Jones reported, her family believes she may have disappeared intentionally. Prominent UFO author David Wilcock, who was also folded into the story online, died by suicide, according to his family, who said there was "no foul play" and urged people not to turn his death into a cover-up narrative.

That pattern — taking separate, often painful events and weaving them into a single hidden plot — is not new. Psychologists have long documented the tendency to see patterns in unrelated events, especially in emotionally charged moments. And that impulse only becomes stronger in an online environment that rewards speed, outrage, and virality far more than verification.

As Mother Jones noted, a nearly identical theory has circulated for years in anti-vaccine and alternative health circles, where influencers claimed that "holistic doctors" were being killed for knowing too much about suppressed cures.

The newer "missing scientists" version has been amplified by larger media platforms and has even drawn interest from the Trump administration and FBI Director Kash Patel.

This kind of misinformation can erode trust in scientists and researchers at a moment when the public needs credible information about health, energy, and emerging technology. It can also divert attention from legitimate missing-person cases, deepen stigma around mental health and suicide, and encourage people to rely on sensational posts instead of public records and family statements.

In a time when unsupported claims spread like wildfire online, it's always a good idea to slow down before sharing dramatic claims, especially those built on vague patterns rather than evidence. Public records, medical examiner findings, and statements from relatives usually tell a much clearer story than a viral thread ever will.

Notably, some of the strongest pushback has come from the people closest to these cases.

Hicks' brother directly rejected the rumors, saying his family knew the cause of death. Wilcock's family said cover-up speculation was false.

Even Erin Elizabeth, a longtime promoter of similar "holistic doctor" claims, acknowledged to Mother Jones that it was difficult to say whether the cases were connected and said she had been wondering why this newer wave was attracting so much more mainstream attention.

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