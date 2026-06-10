People keep noticing the lack of solar panels on top of data centers, asking why states don't require them

Calls for on-site solar generation and stricter requirements are getting louder.

A discussion about data centers flared up online after a user pointed out the vast roofs on many facilities and asked why so little of that space is used for generating solar energy.

The Reddit thread then expanded into a wider argument over who should pay for the power demand of data centers and what their cooling systems can mean for local water supplies.

What happened?

In Reddit's r/solar community, a user asked why states do not require data centers to produce at least part of their electricity on-site. They argued that the large, flat rooftops typical of these buildings seem well-suited for solar installations.

"All the ones I have seen are giant rectangular buildings with large flat roofs. I started to wonder why states [don't] require data centers to provide much of their own power via solar on site," the original poster wrote.

The post framed rooftop solar as a potential boost to renewable adoption that could also help supply data centers with some of their own electricity, rather than pushing up costs for other customers. It ended by asking whether any communities are pursuing that idea.

Why does it matter?

A major worry is that when large electricity users come onto the grid, the extra demand and any needed system upgrades could ultimately show up in residential utility bills.

Calls for on-site solar generation and stricter requirements are getting louder.

While solar panels alone would not be enough to run a data center around the clock, rooftop systems could still cut daytime demand, lower pollution, and ease some of the strain on local grids.

Commenters also debated how data centers are cooled and whether those systems can deplete local water supplies.

What are people saying?

Support for tougher requirements was common in the thread.

"They should be required to offset their consumption with renewable sources and not add to grid strain," one commenter wrote.

Another added: "AND to pay for the additional resources required from the grid, and not make ratepayers foot the bill."

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