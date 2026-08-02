Kentucky county meeting sees nearly every hand raised to oppose future data centers

A packed forum in Harrison County, Kentucky, sent local leaders a clear message: Residents do not want data centers.

When asked where they stood on the issue, nearly every person in the room raised a hand to oppose the facilities.

What's happening?

Before county officials decided whether to pursue a moratorium on data center development, they asked residents to weigh in during a public meeting. Speaker after speaker used the forum to oppose bringing the facilities to Harrison County.

Judge Executive Jason Marshall said there is no active data center proposal, commitment, or agreement in the county. He instead said that the meeting was intended to collect public input before the fiscal court is asked to consider a moratorium, local news outlet WKYT reported.

Marshall spoke to the room, saying, "I would like to ask for a raise of hands of those who oppose data centers." Just about everyone's hands shot up.

The reaction in the room echoes polling, which consistently shows that Americans are wary of the facilities helping to fuel the artificial intelligence boom. In a recent Gallup poll, roughly 7 in 10 Americans expressed opposition to having data centers in their area.

Attention now turns to an August 11 vote, when the Harrison County Fiscal Court is expected to consider a proposed moratorium against AI data centers, WKYT reported.

Why does it matter?

At the forum, residents did not just object in broad terms. They raised specific concerns about pressure from outside interests, the impact of large industrial-style developments, and what accountability would look like if a company eventually left the area.

Americans across the country have also expressed concerns over data centers' water and energy use, which could increase everyday people's utility bills. Others have raised flags about noise and light pollution emanating from the facilities.

So, even without an active proposal on the table, these residents made it clear that they want protections in place early.

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