Mark Cuban says US fury at data centers is really a revolt against AI and billionaire wealth

"One thing I have learned is that being hated is not good for business."

Billionaire Mark Cuban says the controversy around data centers points to something bigger than disputes over land and infrastructure. In his view, the backlash reflects rising hostility toward AI and the immense fortunes being built around it.

What happened?

According to a report from Futurism, Cuban argues that the anger directed at large-scale data facilities reflects broader frustrations with extreme wealth and the AI boom.

Futurism said that Cuban's statement comes as distrust of AI is already widespread. In a YouGov survey cited by Futurism, roughly three-quarters of Americans said the technology should face tighter regulation, and support for more oversight appeared across party lines.

In a post on X, Cuban explained his thoughts on the widespread backlash against AI.

"It's time for everyone to realize that the fight against data centers has nothing to do with data centers. They have become a proxy for the hate towards AI and the concentration and accumulation of wealth it's creating," Cuban wrote.

It's time for everyone to realize that the fight against data centers has nothing to do with data centers.



They have become a proxy for the hate towards AI and the concentration and accumulation of wealth it's creating.



Until those running the big LLMs understand this and… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 25, 2026

"This battle is only going to get more intense and let me tell you now, no matter how much money you pay to buy politicians and races, you will lose," Cuban added.

Why does it matter?

Data centers are the physical backbone of AI.

Training and running advanced AI systems require enormous computing power, which translates into greater electricity demand, more cooling needs, and often increased water use.

That can put pressure on local power grids and, in some cases, fuel concerns about higher utility bills, land use, and environmental strain for nearby residents.

What are people saying?

Cuban argued that tech executives are misreading local pushback if they see it only as a permitting fight.

"One thing I have learned is that being hated is not good for business," Cuban wrote.

Cuban added that AI companies should do more to provide resources and wealth for the working-class people who are just trying to pay their bills if they hope to continue expanding large data centers in communities.

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