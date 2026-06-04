Utah dad says his home now identifies as a data center as yard signs mock drought restrictions

The man said the signs are meant to highlight a contradiction, as state leaders are telling homeowners to cut back while considering the massive Stratos data center.

A father from Utah frustrated by local water restrictions due to drought is drawing attention online by joking that his house now "identifies as a data center."

The satirical yard signs have spread through neighborhoods and across social media amid a broader debate over water use and AI growth, the Daily Mail reported.

Jordan Smith, a 36-year-old father of three from Riverdale, Utah, created the signs.

"This home identifies as a data center and will use whatever amount of water it wants," the sign said.

Utah residents are facing water restrictions tied to worsening drought conditions. Riverdale, about 40 miles north of Salt Lake City, announced mandatory limits on water use after officials warned that reservoir levels and runoff conditions were looking dire.

Smith told the Daily Mail that the signs are meant to highlight what he sees as a contradiction. State leaders are telling homeowners to cut back while they consider the massive Stratos Project, a proposed AI-focused data center development in Box Elder County.

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"My concern is not about technology itself. It is about transparency, long term planning, and whether residents fully understand the scale of these projects and their potential impact on local resources and communities," Smith said.

Critics of the Stratos Project said a major AI buildout could put further strain on water supplies and make it harder to protect the Great Salt Lake.

Supporters, including officials tied to the project, have said those fears are overblown. According to the Daily Mail, they argued that the facility would use a closed-loop cooling system and preexisting water rights rather than taking water from homes, farms, or the lake.

AI can help utilities forecast demand, manage renewable power, and optimize clean energy systems.

But large data centers can also consume enormous amounts of electricity and water. They can potentially strain infrastructure, raise costs, and increase environmental risks if growth outpaces oversight. There are also concerns about misuse and social consequences as AI expands.

Smith wanted to point out these concerns on purpose with his yard signs.

"The signs are intentionally satirical. Humor and perceived hypocrisy have a way of making people pause and pay attention when they otherwise might keep scrolling," he said to the Daily Mail.

He also said the response has been much bigger than he expected. Smith has received messages from people across Utah and beyond who want more public debate before projects of this scale move forward.

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