Packed meeting in rural Georgia ends with new data center rules over water and noise

The closure of Georgia-Pacific's paper mill eliminated more than 500 jobs.

A crowded public meeting in rural Early County, Georgia, ended with officials approving new regulations for future data centers after residents were concerned about noise, pollution, and heavy water use. The fight reflects a broader strain emerging in communities around the country as artificial intelligence-related development accelerates.

What happened?

Early County commissioners voted unanimously to adopt a data center ordinance, WTVY reported, after residents asked them to slow the process and build in stronger safeguards. The measure sets county rules that projects would have to meet before moving ahead.

Worries remain high for some people living near the proposed location. Leighanne Willis, who lives across from the site, said she only figured out what was being planned after noticing activity in a nearby field and looking into it herself.

"I'm scared to death," Willis told commissioners.

Officials said the ordinance would require water-saving cooling systems, impose noise limits, and mandate a 1,000-foot setback from homes, schools, and churches. Early County Chairman Hank Jester said the county was trying to avoid letting development turn "like the Wild Wild West."

County leaders also said the ordinance had been under development since December and that they reviewed policies from roughly 15 counties across Georgia as they drafted it.

Why does it matter?

Data centers can bring jobs and investment while also placing significant demands on land, electricity, and water. Those tradeoffs can be especially difficult in smaller communities, where residents may feel the effects more directly, and infrastructure may already be under strain.

Some residents argued that the risks in Early County would not stop at the county line. Lauren Dorminey, a Mitchell County resident who drove about an hour to attend the meeting, said that aquifer use, possible contaminants, and soil and air pollution could affect a much wider area.

The issue also ties into AI's growing footprint on the power grid. AI tools can help improve weather forecasting, optimize energy systems, and make clean energy networks run more efficiently. At the same time, the data centers that power those tools can consume enormous amounts of electricity and water, potentially increasing utility costs and putting added pressure on local resources.

What's being done?

For now, Early County is trying to act before construction starts by putting requirements in place ahead of any project. Standards covering setbacks, cooling systems, and noise are meant to clarify what developers must follow while providing residents with some protection.

The ordinance also highlights the county's economic strain. According to WTVY, commissioners said the closure of Georgia-Pacific's paper mill eliminated more than 500 jobs and removed roughly 10% of the county's budget, making economic development urgent even as residents urge caution.

Even after the vote, Willis said she wants county leaders to tighten the ordinance before any building begins.

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