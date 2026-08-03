More than 100 Kansas residents came for data center answers, and left unhappy

"I still think there's more questions and more things we want to know."

For many people living near a proposed data center outside Topeka, a company open house did little to calm worries and instead highlighted how many questions about the project remain unanswered.

More than 100 residents attended the event seeking clarity on what the development could mean for their community.

What happened?

After filing on July 24 for a permit connected to a proposed data center, Dallas-based Compass Datacenters hosted a July 28 open house at Washburn Rural High School's Innovation Center, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported.

Compass leaders said the gathering was meant to give residents an opportunity to raise questions and share concerns about the company's operations.

Attendees were not happy with the event. Such as Catherine Raymer, Topeka educator and former event planner.

She said, "From a lens of an event coordinator, it's concerning that you have several seniors and several people waiting for some type of announcement."

She added, "Waiting for some type of commencement of an organized meeting saying: 'Folks, it's time. We'd like to begin, and if you have your questions, we are spread out throughout,' not just as simply word of mouth."

Why does it matter?

Data centers are often presented as symbols of growth and technological progress, but communities located near them often focus first on the tradeoffs. Depending on how they are designed and operated, these facilities can raise concerns about land use, traffic, construction disruption, constant energy demand, and strain on local water resources.

The issue is also about trust. Communities can feel sidelined when large companies arrive with polished plans before neighbors believe they have received clear answers. That frustration can deepen when people feel they are being asked to accept potential environmental and quality-of-life risks without enough detail.

What's being done?

For now, the next step is public review. Compass Datacenters has filed its conditional use permit application, and the open house appears to have been an initial attempt to respond to community concerns before local officials make further decisions.

While Topeka City Councilman Murray McGee thought they had learned more at the meeting. He also said, "I still think there's more questions and more things we want to know. So we need to continue looking into it."

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