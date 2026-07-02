'Is this a joke?' Arizona residents outraged over proposed data center next to neighborhood

"There is not enough land and water to sustain both people and data centers."

A new social media post is fueling outrage in and around Marana, Arizona, after a local candidate shared images of what they say is another data center site — this time next to a residential area.

For those already worried about industrial growth, the reaction was immediate: Why is this happening so close to homes?

What's happening?

A recent post from Marana Town Council candidate Jackie McGuire (@jackieformarana) highlighted a project she says could place another data center beside residential housing.

The caption put the concern bluntly: "Yet ANOTHER data center has popped up on the town's development map, this time directly adjacent to residential housing. Is this a joke?"

Using a single image from the map, the post presented the proposal as another example of town leaders overlooking the wider implications of this kind of growth.

"The only businesses that data centers attract are more data centers," McGuire added, before asking, "Is this really what we want for Marana?"

Opponents see the listing as part of a larger pattern: Once one large server campus gets approved, they argue, more proposals may follow.

Why is this concerning?

Data centers are becoming a major flashpoint across the country because they support everything from cloud storage and streaming to artificial intelligence — but they also require enormous amounts of electricity, land, and often water for cooling.

In a desert state, that combination raises unique risks, from energy grid strain to water resource drain. There are also quality-of-life concerns when facilities are planned near homes, including industrial noise, heavy construction traffic, and added pressure on local infrastructure.

Critics often worry that communities will bear those burdens while receiving fewer everyday benefits than they would from other kinds of development.

AI may offer some advantages, such as the potential to improve disease diagnosis and make buildings and transportation systems more efficient. But the technology may also come with real trade-offs, from environmental to social.

What are people saying?

Commenters voiced their worries, highlighting growing anxiety and frustration within the community.

"Marana's about to go from being one of the fastest growing cities to a ghost town real quick if they keep bowing down to data centers and private prisons," one commenter wrote.

"There is not enough land and water to sustain both people and data centers," another added. "Clearly the people are not being chosen."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.