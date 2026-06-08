'It did not pass': County clerk says data center moratorium was wrongly recorded as approved

The correction reverses what many residents and observers initially believed following the vote.

A debate over data centers in Arkansas took another turn this week after Pulaski County officials announced that a moratorium many residents believed had passed had, in fact, failed.

For those hoping for a temporary pause on new projects, the correction means the county has not stopped new data center applications after all.

According to KARK, Pulaski County Clerk Terri Hollingsworth said Thursday that the May 26 vote by the Quorum Court had been miscounted and that Ordinance 26-I-37, a proposal to temporarily halt new data center development in unincorporated areas of the county, did not receive enough votes to pass.

The ordinance would have imposed a 12-month moratorium on "the acceptance, processing, and approval of applications for the development, construction, or siting of data centers" and would have taken effect immediately.

However, because the proposal was written as an emergency ordinance, it required at least 10 affirmative votes for adoption. According to Hollingsworth, that threshold was not met.

She summarized the outcome plainly: "It did not pass."

The correction reverses what many residents and observers initially believed following the vote and allows county officials to continue accepting and reviewing new data center proposals.

The issue had drawn significant public attention because data centers, while often promoted as economic development opportunities, can place substantial demands on local infrastructure. These facilities require large amounts of electricity to power servers and cooling systems and, in some cases, significant amounts of water.

At the recent meeting, residents raised concerns about a range of issues, including electricity costs, environmental impacts, transparency, and strain on public resources.

Supporters of the moratorium argued that a temporary pause would give county leaders time to study those concerns and evaluate potential long-term impacts before additional projects move forward.

Importantly, the proposal was not intended to permanently block data center development. Instead, it would have created a 12-month pause on new applications while officials reviewed policies and gathered more information.

Without that pause, some opponents worry that projects could continue advancing before questions about infrastructure, resource use, and community impacts are fully addressed.

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