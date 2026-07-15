Maryland's Prince George's County orders 2-year data center pause as AI demand lifts power bills

The dispute is about utility costs, noise, water use, and whether residents get a real voice.

On Tuesday, one Maryland county voted to impose a two-year moratorium on new data centers, a move Inside Climate News described as the longest of its kind in the state.

The move targets one of the fastest-growing aspects of the AI sector.

What happened?

After Prince George's County voted for a two-year data center moratorium, it joined Montgomery, Frederick, and Baltimore Counties, which have also paused new projects, per Inside Climate News.

The vote followed growing opposition to a plan to turn the shuttered Landover Mall into a hyperscale data center campus.

In response to resident protests over noise, pollution, higher electricity bills, and resource use, the county established a Qualified Data Center Task Force.

This task force later called for tighter zoning, more chances for community input, community benefit agreements, and rules that steer facilities away from neighborhoods and environmentally sensitive areas.

Krystal Oriadha, who chairs the Prince George's County Council, sponsored the measure and added that the final two-year moratorium represented a compromise.

Oriadha told the outlet that "I support a full ban. That's what I've always supported, and the two-year moratorium was what the council could agree on because there's varying opinions right now."

Why does it matter?

The dispute is about utility costs, noise, water use, and whether residents get a real voice before major energy-hungry infrastructure is built near them.

Because data centers consume large amounts of electricity, their growing power needs have raised concerns as utilities build out additional infrastructure to serve them, often resulting in higher power bills for everyday residents.

County officials are using the pause to create broader rules covering zoning, siting, and construction. State regulators, meanwhile, are developing new rules for electric distribution costs as federal officials work on wider grid reforms.

It's not clear what will happen at the end of the moratorium. However, it is clear that residents deserve answers, input, and respect from both tech companies and the governments that serve them.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.