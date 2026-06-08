County weighs extending data center freeze so developers cannot slip in before new rules

"We currently do not have any provisions in our ordinances to identify, define, or tell us how to permit a data center."

Lee County, Georgia, may leave its moratorium on new data center projects in effect until the end of 2026 as officials work to finish local rules before any developers can apply, WALB reported.

What happened?

During a May 26 meeting, county leaders said the current hold on data center development expires in July. They said they may keep it in place longer so the county can complete a new ordinance first. They also noted that no applications or letters of inquiry have been submitted.

County manager Scott Addison laid out the concern plainly.

"We currently do not have any provisions in our ordinances to identify, define, or tell us how to permit a data center," Addison said. "So we don't have any protections in place."

Addison said that after the county first approved the moratorium, he began drafting an ordinance with help from legal counsel and consultants. The proposal would create a zoning district specifically for data center developments.

According to WALB, Commission Chairman Luke Singletary said officials want those rules adopted before any developer files an application, so a project cannot be "grandfathered in" under the county's existing ordinances.

Why does it matter?

Data centers can place major demands on electricity, water, road access, and backup power systems. Clear zoning and permitting standards can address concerns such as noise, traffic, and pollution from backup generators before applications are filed.

Commissioners said the process will remain public.

What are people saying?

County officials have described the deliberation of a possible data center moratorium extension as a protective measure while rules are written, not as an attempt to encourage development.

Singletary said the county is handling the issue deliberately and openly.

"We're taking it slow. We're not rushing into this," he said. "This is not something that's trying to be done outside of the eye of the public. We have already gotten a lot of public input, and we'll continue to take public input on this."

He added that the draft ordinance will be released for community feedback once it is ready.

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