Residents celebrate as Coachella scraps 400-acre tech campus deal and freezes new data center applications

The debate is not just about technology — it is about who bears the costs and whether the benefits justify the local tradeoffs.

After months of organizing against a proposed technology campus, Coachella, California, residents saw the city take two key actions recently: council members unanimously ended the Stronghold Power Systems agreement and imposed a temporary stop on new data center applications.

NBC Palm Springs reported that the decision came after lengthy public testimony and a sustained dispute over possible effects on water use, electricity demand, and the environment.

What happened?

On June 4, the Coachella City Council voted to pause new data center applications for now and to cancel its agreement with Stronghold Power Systems, the developer tied to the proposed Coachella Valley Technology Campus, according to NBC Palm Springs.

The planned development on Coachella's east side would have stretched across more than 400 acres and featured six data centers. Throughout the debate, residents repeatedly pointed to possible consequences for water availability, energy consumption, infrastructure, and environmental conditions.

More than three hours of public comment preceded the council's decision, NBC Palm Springs reported, with residents again expressing strong opposition to data center development in Coachella.

Why does it matter?

City leaders indicated that the temporary moratorium may be only an opening move rather than the final word. NBC Palm Springs reported that the council instructed staff and the city attorney to keep reviewing legal avenues, including zoning limits and other measures that could more broadly restrict or stop data center projects in Coachella.

For communities like Coachella, the debate is not just about technology — it is about who bears the costs and whether the benefits justify the local tradeoffs.

What are people saying?

According to NBC Palm Springs, residents marked the vote as a major moment, celebrating outside City Hall and describing the council's action as an important step toward stopping future data center development in Coachella.

Council leaders also suggested further action could still be ahead. NBC Palm Springs reported that Council Member Stephanie Virgen said the city has to make sure any next steps can withstand legal scrutiny, while Mayor Frank Figueroa said the council wants to pursue stronger safeguards.

NBC Palm Springs reported that city officials plan to take up the matter again on July 9, when they are expected to weigh an extension of the moratorium and consider additional steps that could permanently limit data center development in Coachella.

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