800-acre data center approved after residents pack marathon meeting in protest

"How many of these data centers are next to your house, Mr. Mayor?"

After hours of objections over noise, water use, power demand, and the project's location near schools, city leaders still approved rezoning hundreds of acres of farmland for the development.

What happened?

According to Fox 4, the Red Oak City Council meeting drew so many people that reporters were almost unable to get inside. The council chamber holds 136 people, and at least 70 more were left outside.

At the center of the meeting was a proposal to rezone more than 800 acres of agricultural land for a data center project. Officials gave residents limited time to comment, with one hour reserved for supporters and one hour for opponents.

City officials said the facility would avoid city water for cooling and emphasized projected tax revenue. Many residents, however, said those assurances were not enough.

"How many of these data centers are next to your house, Mr. Mayor. How many are on the east side of town?" resident Martel Edwards questioned in the meeting, according to Fox 4.

Another resident, Kim Sterman, raised concerns about nearby schools, saying, "We don't know what's going to happen to the children who are going to be going to schools."

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Frustration grew when the council entered executive session for nearly an hour. Some residents said the long delay seemed intended to wear down opposition, but they added they were willing to stay as late as 2 a.m.

Fox 4 reported that the vote came around midnight, with the council approving rezoning for 830 acres and passing a 4-1 tax abatement for the project.

Why is this concerning?

Large data centers can bring jobs, tax revenue, and digital infrastructure, but they also raise major questions for both communities and the environment.

In Red Oak, residents focused on the most common concerns related to these developments: power demand, noise, and water use. Even if a project does not pull directly from a city's water supply, data centers can still have significant resource demands depending on how they are cooled and powered. They can also rapidly alter the character of an area, especially when farmland is converted to industrial-scale development.

Data centers are essential to the systems that support many modern technologies, including artificial intelligence. AI can provide real benefits, but the rapid expansion of AI computing facilities has strained the power grid, created pollution, and even raised household utility bills. Residents also worry about potential long-term health effects.

It also adds to a too-long list of these projects being approved despite significant community pushback.

What's being done about data centers?

Opposition is growing, and it has led to many projects being paused or canceled. Communities and local governments also have options for managing the impacts of large-scale data center developments.

One of the biggest is transparency before any approvals are granted. Independent impact studies can also help communities better understand the tradeoffs before rezoning decisions are made.

On the industry side, some companies are working to power data centers with renewable electricity, improve server efficiency, and use cooling systems that reduce water consumption. Measures like these can help lessen pressure on local resources, though many residents want enforceable commitments rather than broad promises.

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