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Rare POV inside a massive data center shows the scale behind AI's spread into suburbs

"Yet things that would benefit individuals in the community seem to take forever."

by Aaron Goldstein
Construction site of a data center in Clarksville, AR, with a "Trucks Entering Hwy" warning sign in the foreground.

Photo Credit: TikTok

A first-person TikTok video filmed outside an enormous data center is offering an uncommon view of the hardware powering the AI boom.

For places considering similar projects, the video underscores how large and industrial these facilities are.

Kurston (@kurstonr) posted the clip from outside the data center construction site, writing, "Insane how large this place is when you see it in person."

@kurstonr insane how large this place is when you see it in person. 😳 #datacenter #datacenters #ai #cloud ♬ original sound - Dane Gilson - Architect 49

This particular facility is located in Clarksville, Arkansas.

For many people, data centers enter their lives via permitting disputes, larger utility bills, and headlines rather than as places they can actually see and hear in person. The latter perspective is becoming more common, however, as artificial intelligence firms rapidly build out more computing power and pull suburban and rural areas into battles over new projects.

So, while some people may see data centers as distant infrastructure, the burdens tied to them are encroaching on more and more people's lives. Big campuses can demand huge amounts of power, vast quantities of water for cooling, and large tracts of land, adding strain to electric grids, water supplies, and surrounding communities. 

And as the number of facilities fueling the AI boom increases and data centers get constructed nationwide, residents are questioning who benefits and finding out who is carrying the downsides.

Commenters attacked the scale of the project. "Why is this necessary?" one wrote. Another said, "Say goodbye to fresh clear air."

Others focused on how fast these projects move. "It's amazing how quickly they can work on things like that yet things that would benefit individuals in the community seem to take forever," one user wrote. Someone else added, "These are only to benefit the billionaires."

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