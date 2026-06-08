Residents pack meeting as massive King of Prussia data center plan ignites fierce backlash

"What they want to do is break our community to make a quick buck."

A proposed data center campus in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, has become a major local flashpoint, with an Upper Merion Township meeting drawing so many people that overflow space was needed, and residents issued blunt warnings about the project's effect on the community.

What happened?

The debate spilled online after a TikTok clip from 6abc Action News (@6abcactionnews) captured just how tense the Upper Merion Township Planning Commission meeting became.

The project, known as the Renaissance Park and Innovation Data Center campus, would span five nearby sites in King of Prussia and total more than 4.5 million square feet.

♬ original sound - 6abc Action News @6abcactionnews A proposed data center campus in Montgomery County drew intense opposition and vocal support during a packed Upper Merion Township Planning Commission meeting Wednesday night, underscoring a growing divide among residents over the large-scale development. #datacenter

The video shows attendees packed into the main meeting room, an overflow space, and the township lobby.

Residents used the public-comment period to voice strong opposition. "What they want to do is break our community to make a quick buck," one speaker said, while another added: "We do not consent."

Reporter Leland Pinder described the gathering as "standing-room only."

Developer Brian O'Neill of MLP Ventures defended the project before the crowd, saying: "This data center, by the way, will create 10 times the jobs of the development of the Comcast tower." The commission did not take any action on the proposal that night.

Why does it matter?

Data centers are becoming one of the clearest signs of the artificial intelligence boom. They can help power tools that improve forecasting, streamline businesses, and even optimize clean energy systems by balancing electricity demand and integrating renewables more efficiently.

They also require enormous amounts of electricity, cooling, and often water, raising concerns about strain on the grid, higher utility bills, security risks, and broader social impacts when projects move faster than communities can respond. They also raise serious concerns about the quality of life for the communities they are built in.

Because the application was filed before Upper Merion's stricter data center ordinance took effect, it has to be reviewed under the older rules. As 6abc Action News reported, the newer ordinance places tighter limits on noise, water, and energy use, height, size, zoning, and buffers.

Developers said they are still willing to make concessions, with O'Neill saying: "We are endeavoring in many respects where possible to meet the requirements that the new ordinance has set forth."

What are people saying?

Commenters on the video were overwhelmingly skeptical of the jobs argument and worried about the potential effects.

"Mind you it only creates construction jobs, NOT long lasting full time positions," one wrote.

"We don't want Data Centers," another added. "So proud of everyone who showed up."

A third commenter challenged the developer's promise directly: "10x the jobs? What for construction/ and then what?"

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