Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott gave an unexpected gift to his team: 'It was truly priceless'

"I get to see reactions of people's first times on electric bikes daily."

The Dallas Cowboys might be more used to Mustangs or the prancing horse of Ferrari, but quarterback Dak Prescott has given his teammates a different kind of trusty steed.

The 31-year-old partnered with EMOTO Supply Co. to deliver CAKE Makka electric mopeds to each of the NFL team's players, and all the machines were branded with jersey numbers and adorned in Cowboys colors.

It's a fun gift for the squad after a tough season that featured a Prescott injury, a 7-10 record, and no playoff appearance, and it looks like they all enjoyed their first experience with the electric bikes.

"Dak's leadership and thoughtfulness are truly inspiring," said EMOTO Supply Co. founder and managing partner Michael Joyce, per CW33. "I get to see reactions of people's first times on electric bikes daily, but seeing the players' reactions when they stepped on the CAKE bikes, it was truly priceless. We are fortunate to have had the opportunity to curate this end-of-season gift for Dak."

The standard Makka bike has a top speed of 28 mph and can cover 34 miles on a single charge. EMOTO says it is a "machine built to last" and perfect for carrying smaller bags and groceries.

The Makka can help encourage owners to leave their gas-guzzling cars behind for shorter trips. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 28% of the United States' production of planet-warming pollution comes from vehicles.

Keeping the car at home when possible can help to shrink transportation's negative environmental impact. While the electricity used to charge the bikes might be created by burning dirty fuels, you can further reduce pollution by filling the battery with electricity created by solar panels.

What's more, with no tailpipe on the back, the Makka won't release health-harming toxic gasses and particulate matter when zipping from A to B.

YouTubers enjoyed the video and had praise for the gift that Prescott chose.

"Awesome gift; you can see the joy on the players' faces!" one commenter wrote. "Excellent choice of gift too!"

"Welcome to the Ebike world!" another person added. "Lots of fun!"

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.