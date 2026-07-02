Michigan logs 170 cases in 9 days as 'explosive' diarrhea parasite spreads in US

"MDARD is committed to ensuring food safety across the state."

A parasitic intestinal illness that can trigger sudden, "explosive" diarrhea is on the rise across the U.S., and Michigan has reported a recent spike.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported that, as of June 30, there were more than 170 reported infections. As of June 15, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 145 cases in the U.S., none of which were in people who had recently traveled outside the U.S.

What's happening?

The illness is cyclosporiasis, an intestinal infection caused by Cyclospora cayetanensis, a microscopic parasite, according to the CDC. People usually become sick within a week after consuming contaminated food or water.

Those domestic cases involved people aged 5 to 86, and at least 20 people were hospitalized, though no deaths had been reported.

Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services said on July 1 that it was investigating "a large and growing outbreak" across seven counties.

The department's chief medical executive, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, warned, "Based on the unusual number of cases we have identified in a little over a week, we anticipate additional cases of illness being reported."

Why does it matter?

For most people, cyclosporiasis is not life-threatening, but it can be miserable and long-lasting. According to the MDHHS, symptoms may not appear for days or even weeks after exposure, making the source harder to trace and the infection easier to mistake for an ordinary stomach bug.

The most common symptom is watery diarrhea, often described as "explosive." People may also experience bloating, cramping, nausea, fatigue, gas, weight loss, and loss of appetite, according to the CDC.

"Noroviruses kind of hits you hard and then it's done. This kind of just drags on for a longer period of time," said Dr. Irfan Hafiz, an infectious disease physician at Northwestern Medicine, told NBC Chicago.

What's being done?

Because cyclosporiasis is sometimes tied to summer produce — like raspberries, basil, and mixed greens — the CDC, FDA, and other agencies are investigating clusters of cases to see whether they share a common food source.

Michigan regulators also said they are working with local health departments to identify the source.

"MDARD is committed to ensuring food safety across the state and is working in partnership with local health departments to identify the source of the outbreak and keep consumers safe," said Jennifer Bonsky, director of the human food division at the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Seek medical care if you develop sudden diarrhea that continues, and notify your local health department if several people in your family get sick. Officials also recommend washing your hands during food prep and rinsing produce before eating it.

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