Cybertruck owners flag charging failures, and suggest Tesla may be dodging a recall

The repair does not appear to be just a small software fix.

For some Cybertruck drivers, the expectation of waking up to a fully charged vehicle is being disrupted by a charging-related fault. The complaints center on a failure that can take away the convenience of plugging in at home overnight.

Interest in the issue has grown because a widely followed Reddit thread has made it seem like more than a one-off annoyance. In that discussion, some owners questioned whether Tesla should be handling the problem as part of a broader recall.

What's happening?

The latest attention started with a Reddit post that pointed readers to an Electrek report. Electrek said the problem involves the Cybertruck's Power Conversion System, or PCS, and Reddit users discussed how a PCS failure can prevent home charging as well as other Level 2 charging.

A self-selected owner poll mentioned in the Electrek article became a main discussion point. Of the 223 respondents, 40.8% said they had received a warranty-covered PCS replacement. However, several commenters on Reddit stressed that the poll was not scientific and could be biased, since owners with problems might have been more likely to answer.

That number still intensified concern because the repair does not appear to be just a small software fix. The original poster described the issue as "killing home/L2 charging," and commenters argued over whether Tesla was leaning on warranty repairs instead of issuing a formal recall.

Tesla has also faced criticism for their claims about its Full Self-Driving technology. A Reuters investigation had found that the company's assertion that the system is up to 10 times safer than human drivers may not be entirely true, but there were flaws in the calculations for this statistic, with former employees emphasizing this was "driver assistance, not autonomy."

Why does it matter?

If home charging stops working, the impact can be significant. Charging at home is one of the biggest advantages of owning an EV and is often cheaper than relying on public fast chargers, so losing that option can mean longer charging routines, higher costs, and more difficult day-to-day planning.

The reports also raise further questions about the reliability of a high-profile vehicle that is still relatively new. Even if the Reddit poll makes the issue look larger than it is, multiple accounts of the same failure can weaken owner confidence and make shoppers think twice about an expensive EV purchase.

What's being done?

From the discussion so far, Tesla appears to be replacing failed PCS units under warranty for owners affected by the problem, which can reduce repair costs for trucks that are still covered. That does not remove the hassle of service visits, downtime, or the temporary loss of at-home charging.

For now, the thread presents both concern and uncertainty: a charging problem serious enough to disrupt everyday use, paired with evidence messy enough that commenters kept circling back to "survey bias," a "labor-intensive fix," and possible "recall-dodging."

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