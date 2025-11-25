Experts stunned after making unusual discovery in vast labyrinth of abandoned mine shaft: 'It's really powerful to look at all of this'

"It's about reimagining these old resources and relics of industry."

A small village in British Columbia plans to heat and cool its buildings using water from abandoned coal shafts beneath the community, reported the University of Victoria.

Cumberland mined coal from 1888 until the late 1960s. The closed mines left behind a maze of flooded passageways beneath the community.

The University of Victoria's Accelerating Community Energy Transformation program is working with the town to tap into this underground water supply. The project harnesses the temperature gap between ground level and the mines to run heat pumps.

Water trapped in the former mine shafts maintains a warmer temperature than the air above during winter. In summer, the underground water stays cooler. Heat pumps move this thermal energy to buildings while producing almost no carbon.

The system functions as an underground heat exchange. Plans target a proposed community hub with town offices and an industrial area near Comox Lake.

Mayor Vickey Brown sees the project as honoring the village's mining history while creating a cleaner future. The town hopes to attract greenhouses and food processors by offering affordable thermal energy.

FROM OUR PARTNER Embrace calm, restful sleep with natural magnesium solutions — and get 30% off for a limited time Nature’s Craft magnesium and Vitamin D supplement helps support your wellness routine with calmness, muscle relaxation, and better sleep quality. This vegan, non-hormonal powder is crafted with clean ingredients and no artificial flavors, colors, or fillers. Plus, for a limited time get 30% off this deliciously simple solution. Learn more

Geologist Cory MacNeill helped launch the project after discussions with other local geologists about repurposing the abandoned mines. "It's about reimagining these old resources and relics of industry," he said. "It's really powerful to look at all of this mining and look at ways that we can benefit from it from a more environmental standpoint."

While Cumberland's geothermal project supplies energy for the whole community, you can take action at home to slash your energy costs. Installing solar panels can bring your energy expenses to at or near $0. Check out TCD's Solar Explorer to connect with vetted installers and compare competitive bids. Eligible users can save up to $10,000.

The Solar Explorer also offers $0 down subscription programs that can trim your utility rates as much as 20%. Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program can help you lock in low energy rates.

Another Solar Explorer partner, EnergySage, can help you claim incentives, receive competitive bids, and find installers. Pair solar with an upgraded HVAC to save up to 50% on your heat and cooling bills. TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you find the right system for your financial situation.

Through the free Palmetto Home app, you can collect up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades. Just take easy actions in your day-to-day life.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.