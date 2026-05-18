Cuba is staging one of the world's fastest solar surges as the US tightens oil and China steps in

The speed at which Cuba is adding solar power is starting to draw attention.

Cuba's worsening blackouts are drawing global attention, and the nation's leaders announced that it has officially run out of oil.

But while the situation is dire, the country is quickly building out its solar capacity to help deal with the larger, longer, and more frequent blackouts that are soon to follow.

The island nation is quietly assembling a major solar push, a development CNN has tied to Chinese-backed solar park construction.

The recent CNN report detailed how Cuba, in the middle of a deep energy crisis, has rapidly expanded solar power even as its aging grid continues to struggle. The country's repeated nationwide blackouts in recent months have disrupted hospital services, cooking, and daily life for its roughly 11 million residents.

China and Cuba have entered into agreements to open 92 solar panel parks by 2028 and bring on nearly 2 gigawatts of power, which could provide enough electricity to over 10% of residents' homes.

But the sheer volume of solar capacity isn't the most notable part of the story. The speed at which Cuba is adding solar power is. Three years ago, China sold Cuba only $3 million worth of solar panels; last year, the amount increased almost forty-fold to $117 million.

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That rapid rollout is already reshaping the country's energy mix. According to CNN's reporting, renewables now provide about 10% of Cuba's electricity, compared with roughly 3% in 2024.

Solar can help make daily life more stable and affordable in places where fuel supplies are uncertain. Once panels are installed, they generate electricity without relying on costly imported oil, helping countries, cities, and families reduce their exposure to energy shocks.

Solar can also support better health by cutting pollution from dirtier backup fuels such as diesel or wood. In Cuba, some of those benefits are already becoming visible. According to the reporting, a solar-powered charging point in Santa Clara lets people charge phones, power banks, and electric motorbikes.

For people living through frequent blackouts, that kind of access can mean more reliable communication and fewer disruptions to work and family life.

But the situation is still dire despite the increase in solar power. Cuban economist Ricardo Torres, who works for American University, said a Cuban clean energy revolution "sounds nice on paper, but you've got to have the resources," noting that many residents still have not felt the benefits.

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