California officials go door-to-door to collect Costco grapevines from 1,000 homes after alert

After grapevines sold at Costco were connected to an invasive bug, Santa Clara County officials launched a door-to-door campaign across the South Bay to recover the vines.

By targeting more than 1,000 households, the county is trying to contain the insect before it reaches local vineyards, backyard gardens, and the wider agricultural economy.

What happened?

According to the county's Division of Agriculture, government staff are picking up Costco grapevines that may be carrying the glassy-winged sharpshooter, Santa Clara County officials told CBS News.

The bug, familiarly called GWSS, can spread Pierce's disease, which can be deadly to grapevines and can also harm other crops and plants.

In a statement, the County of Santa Clara County wrote, "Local fruit and wine production could collapse if Pierce's disease becomes established in Santa Clara County. County businesses could be prohibited from shipping plants to other parts of the state if the GWSS spread is uncontrolled within the county."

In May, officials in Marin, Napa, Nevada, and Solano counties warned residents to take "immediate action" after the insects were discovered on grapevines and citrus plants sent to Costco stores.

Officials said more than 1,300 of the plants were sold to Costco shoppers in the county in April and May. While many have been recovered, about 1,180 have not been accounted for.

What's being done?

When they visit customers' homes, staff members are bringing supplies and instructions for what to do with the grapevines.

Residents should expect a door hanger with instructions, zip ties, large plastic bags so the plants can be double-bagged, as well as a scheduled pickup date. They were also urged to reach out to their local Costco for information about refunds.

The county is also asking residents not to move the grapevines, compost them, or dispose of them on their own. Doing so could allow the bug, and possibly the disease it can carry, to spread.

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