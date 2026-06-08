Video of a corvid taking a smoke bath charms viewers as bird lovers reveal the clever reason why

Rather than moving away from the smoke, the bird seems to place itself directly in the plume.

A short Reddit video of a corvid leaning into the smoke from a small fire has delighted bird lovers online. As the bird ruffles its feathers in the drifting plume, what at first looks like an odd little spa day becomes a surprisingly revealing glimpse of wildlife behavior.

What happened?

The footage shows a crow-like corvid — probably a black-billed magpie — lingering beside a small fire and puffing and shaking its feathers as smoke rises around it.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed doesn't appear.)

As more people watched, the conversation shifted from surprise to explanation. Many said they had never come across the behavior before, while others identified it as "smoke-bathing," ash-bathing, or "anting," in which birds work ants or other materials through their feathers.

Rather than moving away from the smoke, the bird seems to place itself directly in the plume, almost as if it knows exactly what it is doing.

Why does it matter?

Because corvids are already famous for intelligence, problem-solving, and tool use, viewers were quick to assume the behavior had a purpose. The clip strengthens that impression by seeming to show a bird deliberately making use of something in its environment.

Several commenters suggested that birds turn to smoke, ash, dust, and even ants to deal with parasites or microbes. If that was the aim here — getting rid of pests, cleaning its feathers, or both — the clip shows how animal behavior can look bizarre until its practical use comes into focus.

A backyard bird shaking in dust or sitting in the sun may be grooming, self-medicating, or relying on a behavior humans simply do not recognize at first glance.

The thread also wandered into other bird behaviors involving fire, with some commenters mentioning reports of so-called firehawks that spread flames to flush out prey.

What are people saying?

One person wrote, "From googling, apparently a few different species of birds do this. Smoke and/or ash bathing to kill parasites and fungal infections."

Another added, "The smoke and fine ash particles inhibit the breathing of parasites, killing them or making them leave their host. It also dries out the host's skin, killing microbes and fungus."

A different commenter pushed the discussion in an even wilder direction: "Some birds also pick up burning sticks and drop them in areas where the fire will spread, causing smaller animals to run. This makes it easier for the birds to hunt their prey." Another replied with a single word: "Firehawks."

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