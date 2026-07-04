Corn snake emerges from Ford Fiesta headlight after 20-mile trip in engine bay

"It was a case of holding onto it and waiting — I was doing that for nearly two hours."

After a roughly 20-mile drive, a motorist in North Yorkshire discovered a corn snake emerging from the headlight of a Ford Fiesta.

What could have been a tragedy for the animal instead became a remarkably patient rescue and a reminder of how often human-made spaces turn into dangerous traps for wildlife and escaped pets.

What happened?

The roughly 2-foot-long snake survived an approximately 20-mile ride in the car before showing up on the hood in Scarborough, according to the Daily Journal.

Officers contacted reptile rescuer Dave Bigsby, 52, of Lilly's Reptile Rescue, and he arrived in about 10 minutes. By that point, the snake had already retreated back into the engine compartment.

After the car's owner returned and lifted the hood, Bigsby spotted the reptile wrapped around a right-side strut spring near the rear of the engine compartment, its head sticking through the front light.

The rescue was not quick.

Bigsby said the job required patience. "You can't pull on them too much for the fear of damaging them. It was a case of holding onto it and waiting — I was doing that for nearly two hours."

Later, by comparing the snake's markings with photos on Facebook, he found the owner.

Why does it matter?

In Bigsby's words, it was "a miracle it didn't get squashed."

Car engines are warm, dark hiding spots that can attract animals, but once a vehicle starts moving, those same spaces can quickly turn deadly. For drivers, an animal under the hood can also create safety concerns by damaging components, triggering panic, or prompting risky roadside stops.

Corn snakes are native to North America, not England, and are commonly kept as pets. This encounter was likely linked to human activity from the beginning, whether through captivity, transport, or accidental escape.

More broadly, roads, cars, and dense development often push animals into close contact with people, putting both at risk.

For Bigsby, the discovery ranked as "one of the most unusual places to find a snake."

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