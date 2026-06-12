Coral-reef researcher declares it is time to 'double down' on restoration work

"It breaks my heart to see what once were cities turn into graveyards."

A social media post from a coral reef scientist stressed that growing threats to reefs are a reason to intensify restoration efforts, not retreat from them.

It is time to "DOUBLE DOWN," Mads (@mads_ocean) said in the caption of her recent video. The marine biologist works on coral reef restoration.

"We have placed these ecosystems under a pressure that they have never before encountered," she explains in the post.

"It breaks my heart to see what once were cities turn into graveyards," she adds, explaining how coral reefs can go from bustling hubs of marine life to bleached remnants of what once was.

Coral reefs are often called the rainforests of the sea and for good reason. They support marine biodiversity, help sustain fisheries, and can even protect coastlines from storm damage.

When reefs decline, the effects can ripple across ocean wildlife, coastal communities, food systems, and local economies.

With all of that in mind, it's easy to see that reef restoration work is tied to the health of oceans that people depend on, directly and indirectly.

Researchers are still racing to understand which restoration approaches can be most effective as waters warm and reefs face stress from pollution and other human-driven pressures.

For Mads, worsening reef conditions are not a cue to step back — they are a reason to push the work further.

"There is still hope," she says. "There is still time. And now is not the time to quit; it's the time to double down."

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