Suspected copper theft cuts power to hundreds as record heat grips Virginia

Infrastructure crimes can have effects beyond repair costs.

A suspected copper theft at a Virginia substation knocked out electricity for hundreds of customers just as Danville Regional Airport hit a record 102 degrees, raising the public health stakes of the outage.

For residents in the hardest-hit parts of the outage zone, losing power also meant losing air conditioning during one of the hottest parts of the day.

What happened?

Around 4 p.m. Saturday, Danville Utilities reported outages in the city's Westover area, with officials citing damage believed to be related to copper theft. The Danville Register & Bee reported that 1,386 customers were initially affected.

Later Saturday, power had been restored for most customers, according to the Danville Register & Bee.

The heat was also historic. By 5:30 p.m., Danville Regional Airport had reached 102 degrees, according to National Weather Service data in Blacksburg. That topped the previous record of 99 degrees set in 1919.

Why does it matter?

Infrastructure crimes can have effects beyond repair costs. Damage at a single substation can disrupt daily life across entire neighborhoods at exactly the moment reliable electricity is needed most.

Without air conditioning, indoor temperatures can climb quickly, especially in older homes, apartment buildings, and properties with poor insulation. That can raise the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, particularly for older adults, young children, and people with underlying medical conditions.

Extreme heat can also create immediate financial strain. Food may spoil in refrigerators and freezers, businesses can lose sales, and families may be forced to spend extra money on ice, transportation, or temporary hotel stays. When outages last for hours, those costs can add up quickly.

Rising temperatures place greater strain on electricity grids, and any disruption — whether from aging infrastructure, storms, or suspected theft — can have broader consequences for public health, safety, and local economic stability.

What's being done?

The Danville Police Department is investigating the suspected copper theft, which could help officials determine how the damage happened and whether additional security measures are necessary.

Utilities and communities increasingly have to prepare not only for heavier heat stress on the power system but also for the cascading consequences when key equipment is damaged or taken offline.

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