Cutting-edge energy company makes major breakthrough in replicating the process that powers the sun: 'Setting the gold standard'

Type One Energy has achieved a major breakthrough in fusion energy research, publishing new research for a practical fusion pilot power plant in the Journal of Plasma Physics by Cambridge University Press. The articles could be a significant step toward making fusion power a commercial reality that could transform our energy landscape with clean, abundant electricity.

Fusion energy replicates the same process that powers the sun: combining hydrogen atoms under extreme heat and pressure to release enormous amounts of energy. Unlike traditional power plants, fusion produces zero greenhouse gas pollution and minimal radioactive waste, offering a potentially limitless source of clean energy using hydrogen isotopes that are abundant on Earth.

The breakthrough comes from years of collaborative research between Type One Energy and scientists from national laboratories and universities worldwide. The company's "Infinity Two" design uses stellarator technology — a machine that creates complex, helical magnetic fields to control superheated plasma where fusion occurs.

Their research builds on successes from Germany's Wendelstein 7-X research stellarator but also tackles the challenge of scaling the technology to a commercial power plant.

"The physics basis for our new fusion power plant is grounded in Type One Energy's expert knowledge about reliable, economic, electrical generation for the power grid," Type One Energy CEO Christofer Mowry explained. "We have an organization that understands this isn't only about designing a science project."

"Fusion science and technology are experiencing a period of very rapid development, driven by both public and private enthusiasm for fusion power," added Alex Schekochihin, Professor of Theoretical Physics at the University of Oxford. "In this environment of creative and entrepreneurial ferment, it is crucial that new ideas and designs are both publicly shared and thoroughly scrutinised by the scientific community — Type One Energy and [the Journal of Plasma Physics] are setting the gold standard for how this is done."

Fusion plants would require minimal fuel inputs while generating massive amounts of power, allowing cities to potentially slash their energy budgets while reducing air pollution, which causes respiratory illnesses. The company is already working with the Tennessee Valley Authority to develop its first fusion power plant project.

Type One Energy's research marks an important milestone, but commercial fusion power plants are still years away. Industry experts estimate the first commercial plants might begin operation around the 2030s, with wider adoption in the following decades.

While fusion represents the next potential generation of clean energy, you can still reduce your overall energy costs through existing options such as installing solar panels or joining community solar projects.

