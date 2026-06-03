Pennsylvania man says fake Comcast call tricked him into mailing in new iPhone and losing $1,200

What should have been a straightforward phone promotion turned into a costly nightmare for one Pennsylvania man after a scammer posing as a Comcast representative allegedly convinced him to mail back a brand-new iPhone.

He was nearly left with a bill of about $1,200 for a device he no longer had.

According to CBS News, Wayne Toughill from King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, said he signed up for an Xfinity Mobile promotion tied to his Comcast service because it offered savings and a free phone.

But not long after the iPhone arrived, he got a call from someone claiming to be with Comcast.

Toughill said the caller told him the wrong phone had been shipped and needed to be returned.

What made the request seem credible was how much of Toughill's personal and account information the caller already had, including his name, address, and order details.

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"They knew everything," Toughill said, per CBS News.

Even though he was suspicious, Toughill said he tried to verify the request by contacting Comcast directly.

He said a representative told him the return was "most likely" legitimate, so he used the shipping label he had been sent and mailed the phone back.

Later, Toughill said Comcast told him it had not requested the return and had never received the device. He was then informed that he was still responsible for the roughly $1,200 cost of the phone.

"They said it's our policy that when someone gets scammed like this, that we make them pay," Toughill recalled.

Impersonation scams are among the Federal Trade Commission's most commonly reported scams in the United States.

Scammers often pose as trusted companies, and major brands have warned that the problem is getting worse.

Amazon, for example, said last year that scammers impersonating its customer service rose by 33%.

Surprise bills, fraud disputes, fears about collections, and the emotional toll of being manipulated can all follow. Toughill said the issue took him more than a month to resolve and that he worried about the financial impact of the charge.

"I'm still embarrassed by it," he said, per CBS News.

After Toughill reached out to "In Your Corner," Comcast reportedly changed course within days.

He said the company credited nearly the full cost of the phone back to his account and also added a courtesy credit.

"I'm glad you got it worked out for me. I'm incredibly grateful," Toughill said. "Anyone can get taken by this."

Comcast said it addressed the internal miscommunication tied to the case and coached the employee involved. The company also urged customers to be cautious about any unexpected requests involving returns, payments, or account changes.

That includes avoiding return labels or links from unexpected contacts and logging into accounts through a company's official website or app instead of relying on callback numbers provided by callers.

Pressure and urgency are often major red flags.

Comcast said customers can report suspected scams on its website, via email at abuse@comcast.net, or by calling 1-888-565-4329.

A police report and records of calls, labels, and billing notices can also help if a dispute escalates.

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