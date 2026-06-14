Storm chaser tracks 'tornado-warned supercell' as rotating wall cloud churns east of Denver

"No tornado yet but it's been trying."

A storm chaser captured dramatic footage of a tornado-warned supercell near Limon, Colorado, giving viewers a close-up look at the kind of severe weather that can become dangerous in a matter of minutes.

The video shows a rotating wall cloud moving across the plains beneath a massive storm system, highlighting the power and unpredictability of the region's severe weather season.

What happened?

During a round of severe weather in early June, TikTok user Christopher (@landofthelonesome) recorded the towering supercell as it stretched across the sky east of Denver.

In the caption, the storm chaser wrote: "A tornado warned supercell today (06-2026) near the town of Limon, CO east of Denver, Colorado. No tornado yet but it's been trying."

The footage shows a dark, lowered wall cloud rotating beneath the storm's main base, with flashes of lightning occasionally illuminating the scene.

Eastern Colorado is part of Tornado Alley, and the region's severe weather season usually runs through June.

Why does it matter?

Extreme weather can quickly put lives and property at risk.

Tornado-warned supercells can produce destructive winds, hail, flash flooding, and tornadoes with little warning, threatening drivers, homeowners, farmers, and entire communities.

Worsening extreme weather disasters endanger lives and livelihoods by damaging homes, knocking out critical infrastructure, disrupting local businesses, and increasing risks to public health and safety.

Recovery can take months or even years, and the financial toll can be especially devastating for working families and rural communities already under strain.

What are people saying?

Commenters reacted to the storm's appearance.

One wrote, "S*** was crazy," while another said, "Definitely has some rotation to it!"

Others focused on how intense the scene felt in person.

"The camera doesn't do it justice," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "She was close to producing," while someone else put it more simply: "Looks scary."

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