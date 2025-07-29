Researchers make incredible discovery using common food waste: 'Delivers immediate value'

What do coconut husks have to do with juicy summer strawberries? As it turns out — a lot. Researchers in the United Kingdom have discovered that recycled coconut coir, a fibrous by-product of coconut processing, can serve as a sustainable alternative to peat in growing berries, such as strawberries and raspberries, reported Fresh Produce Journal.

That may not sound like a game-changer at first. But peat, the material traditionally used to grow soft fruit in the U.K., comes with a hefty environmental cost. It's dug up from bogs that naturally store carbon, and when disturbed, those bogs release it.

Peat harvesting also degrades ecosystems and increases flood risks. With this in mind, the U.K. has already banned the use of peat in gardening and landscaping. It is aiming to phase it out in commercial horticulture as well.

Coconut coir offers a promising path forward.

"This project delivers immediate value to growers and the supply chain by reducing input costs and water use, while paving the way for a lower-carbon future," said Simon Barnes, director of Growing Kent & Medway, one of the groups behind the trial, per Fresh Produce Journal.

What makes this a standout development is how many wins it delivers at once — for growers, suppliers, and the environment. Trials found no chemical, physical, or biological downsides to using recycled coir, but plenty of upsides: growers could cut water use by 5-10% and reduce planet-warming pollution by up to 40%, all while saving money.

"Our two years of trials showed that strawberries grown in recycled coir produced 24-40% less greenhouse gas emissions, without any issues with pests, weeds, or plant health," said Dr. Matevz Papp-Rupar, plant pathologist at NIAB, per Fresh Produce Journal.

That's good news for human health, too. Agriculture contributes significantly to pollution through carbon output, water overuse, and soil degradation. Finding lower-impact growing methods not only helps clean up the industry but also supports healthier soil, air, and water for everyone.

The project is part of a broader effort to make food systems more circular — turning waste into solutions. Coconut coir is already available globally in small-scale horticulture. Still, efforts like this one may soon bring it to the forefront of large-scale farming, especially as regulations and sustainability goals push growers to adopt cleaner alternatives.

And if all goes well, your next bowl of berries could be grown with a little help from coconuts.

