This Flintstones-inspired structure is a first in Maui wildfire rebuilding efforts — see the progress

A resident of Petaluma, California, moved to Maui, Hawaiʻi, last fall to address the devastating fires that destroyed most of the natural environment with a new, unique housing innovation: the "cobin."

Miguel Elliott, founder of Living Earth Structures – a construction company that creates earthen ovens, benches, and small huts using locally sourced, natural materials – brought his knowledge to Maui after the devastating 2023 wildfires killed over 102 people and practically leveled the historic town of Lahaina.

"I just finished building the first cob house in Lahaina, Maui, in the middle of the burn zone," Elliott said in a recent note to the Petaluma Argus-Courier. "The structure is built out of recycled pallets, covered in an earthen cob, adobe plaster, then covered in a protective lime plaster. This is the first structure like this ever to be built in Lahaina."

Photos from the site of the finished structure posted on Elliott's social media pages show several visitors dressed like the Flintstones, with the structure giving a very Bedrock vibe.

Elliott is hopeful that by building more cobins, he can help rebuild the areas that were destroyed. The mission of Living Earth Structures is to create high-quality structures that encourage community involvement and promote a healthy, simple lifestyle.

Cobins not only help keep excavated clay out of landfills; they're also affordable because they use natural materials from your own land. The clay is water resistant if properly protected and can help insulate the inside by absorbing heat during the day.

Elliott recently shared a video of his work on a cobin in Maui on his Instagram page to show how the process can be easy, sustainable, and fun.

"That's brilliant! I really want to try this... I just need to build up the confidence to try!" one commenter said.

Said another, no doubt channeling their best Fred Flintstone voice: "Cobba dobba do!"

