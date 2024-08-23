Startup unveils revolutionary elevator-style tech with ability to slash wind turbine costs: 'This is an exciting milestone'

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has awarded approval for a new way to build and maintain wind turbines that could slash prices and significantly alter the landscape of renewable energy.

According to Abhishek Bhardwaj of Interesting Engineering, CLS Wind has a new, "elevator-style" installation system, which "promises easier, safer, and faster wind turbine and nacelle installation and maintenance, without the use of large cranes and heavy-lift barges or vessels."

In other words, wind turbines and the batteries they power can be installed at sea much more quickly and easily, without the need for heavy equipment, which saves a massive amount of time and energy for companies hoping to install them.

On shore, CLS Wind says that its system creates a "smaller footprint for construction sites," creating a "substantially lower environmental impact."

Lowering installation costs should incentivize more governments and companies to install wind turbines. According to the United States Geological Survey, a single wind turbine generates enough monthly energy to power more than 940 homes. With an average of 50 turbines in most U.S. wind farms, being able to put them up more quickly and efficiently would allow for more power to be generated more quickly.

CLS isn't the only firm in the wind energy game. Swedish company Eolus recently unveiled plans for an offshore wind farm that could power half of Stockholm, and the same company's Skidbladner project uses floating tech to allow its turbines to be placed further out at sea.

"This is an exciting milestone for CLS Wind and domestic renewable energy production. ABS is committed to supporting the U.S. offshore wind industry, helping our partners and clients throughout the full life cycle of their projects," Rob Langford, ABS' vice president of Global Offshore Renewables, said.

"In the renewable energy market, it is important that we work together to find solutions that lower the cost and increase installation efficiencies to support offshore wind energy production, and we are delighted to be working with ABS in these technologies."

