Former federal workers and a nonprofit revive Climate.gov, the U.S. site shut down by Trump cuts

Multiplier, an umbrella nonprofit, has restored Climate.gov, the federal climate site that disappeared during Trump administration cuts to climate science in June 2025.

What happened?

According to Ars Technica, a nonprofit and former federal workers launched a new version of Climate.gov after the original government site was taken offline. As a result, climate information that was once offered through a federal source is now available to the public again.

The group launched Climate.us and announced on Tuesday that it had completed the project to restore everything lost when climate.gov shut down, Ars Technica reported.

Supporters have presented the relaunch as a community-led answer to the erosion of public science infrastructure.

Why does it matter?

People use this kind of information to make decisions. Because the site was publicly funded and designed to explain complex science, losing access to it made reliable information harder for people to find.

The shutdown also raised broader questions about accountability. As climate threats intensify, restricting access to public science can leave communities less prepared.

The site even has a climate resilience toolkit that can allow people to understand how to practically address climate-related risks. The more accessible climate information is, the more people may also feel empowered to take action that protects Earth in their communities.

What's being done?

The rebuilt site shows how nonprofits and public-interest workers can step in when the federal government withdraws important resources.

That kind of effort does not replace stable government support, but it can buy time and keep communities connected to the information they rely on. It also shows how scientific knowledge can be protected through collaboration, even when political priorities shift.

Climate.gov's return as Climate.us is a technical fix and an effort to put essential climate knowledge back within public reach.

"Trusted climate information should not disappear when politics change," said Rebecca Lindsey, managing director of Climate.us, in the announcement. "Climate.us is building an independent, durable platform so people can continue to find the data and information they need to understand and talk about climate, and to teach, report, plan, prepare, and make informed decisions."

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