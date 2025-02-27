Man passionately debunks common misconception about winter weather: 'The debate exists in your Facebook feed'

"Thanks for saying what many think."

We've all heard it at some point: It's cold outside, so the climate crisis isn't real.

The same bad-faith argument is repeated just about every year, sometimes by individuals who should know better, as CNN reported. A TikTok user spoke for all of us when they launched into a scorching two-minute diatribe against those tired talking points.

The video is a skit in which the TikTok user plays themself and the contrarian character named Randy. The narrator explains the difference between climate and weather: "Climate is observed over a longer term." The National Centers for Environmental Information defines the difference as: "Climate is what you expect, weather is what you get."

In summary, climate is what scientists observe in an area over a long period of time, while weather is the day-to-day changes that occur. The video continues by mentioning the alarming and well-documented long-term effects: glaciers melting, sea levels rising, and ecosystems collapsing (as reported by the World Glacier Monitoring Service, NASA, and the U.N., respectively).

When Randy suggests volcanoes and natural cycles are more responsible than human activity, the narrator gets on a "soapbox" and delivers some devastating verbal put-downs, capturing the frustration many people feel when engaged in such pointless arguments.

While pointing out the latent hypocrisy of those who parrot bad-faith talking points, the narrator shuts down the idea of there even being a debate on the subject.

"The debate exists in your Facebook feed, not in the scientific community."

The TikTok is precisely correct. There is an overwhelming agreement among experts, as this letter published by IOP Science detailed — but the public drastically underestimates the extent of the scientific consensus on the issue, King's College London reported.

While perhaps not the best way to achieve a productive dialogue, the rant did provide catharsis for those who've been through the same tired arguments with family members or on social media. The comments echoed those sentiments.

"Thanks for saying what many think," said one user.

Another pointed out the changes they've seen in their locale:

"This joke started later and later every year and now starts in January where I live. We used to get ice on lakes out here twenty years ago. I haven't been able to step on a frozen lake in over a decade."

