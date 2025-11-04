Expert shuts down widespread misconception about global phenomenon: 'The fingerprints point to us'

It's undoubtedly true that the sun warms the Earth; when it's at maximum output, the planet is warmer, and when the sun dims, the planet cools.

However, the sun isn't responsible for the overheating of our planet. Satellites have tracked the sun's output since the 1970s, and the data show that its output has been going down, not up.

Some still believe the sun is responsible for the heating of Earth, though, and one TikToker came to inform them of the truth.

TikTok user Planetary_Connections (@talk_hotter_to_me) shared a video in which he lays out the facts about the sun's role as it pertains to increased global temperatures and ends it with, "If the sun were in charge, Earth should be cooling. Instead, global temperatures keep climbing […] The sun has an alibi. The fingerprints point to us."

The actual cause of increased warming across the globe is human activity that results in heat-trapping gases being released into the atmosphere. The main sources of these heat-trapping gases include the burning of dirty energy sources, deforestation, and agricultural practices.

While the sun does influence temperatures and the climate to a degree, as Planetary_Connections shared in the video, and this influence does change over time, the period of this change occurs in 11-year cycles. As a result, any changes to the climate that might occur due to the sun happen over hundreds of thousands of years, rather than rapidly warming the planet as has been seen in the past few decades.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Additionally, as one TikTok user pointed out in the comments, "Long term, climate is also affected strongly by the Earth's orbit and wobble of the axis."

That means instead of waiting for the sun to somehow fix the planet's issue of consistently warming, the onus falls on us, collectively and individually, to do what we can to reduce the amount of heat-trapping gases released into the atmosphere.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



