Wildlife is rapidly vanishing in unexpected regions, new research says

"Nowhere is really safe for populations of many temperate species."

New research on climate and biodiversity suggests species losses may be happening fastest in temperate ecosystems, not in the tropical regions long assumed to be most at risk.

According to the research reported by Earth.com, the effects of a warming planet may be playing out much closer to home than many people expect.

What happened?

Drawing on wildlife surveys from nearly 40,000 sites around the world, a team led by University of Arizona researcher Gopal Murali tracked more than 5,100 plant and animal species over periods ranging from years to decades.

Published in Nature Climate Change, the study examined local extinctions — situations in which a species disappears from one place even though it still survives elsewhere.

As reported by Earth.com, the data showed that almost half of temperate species had disappeared from the hottest part of their ranges, compared with roughly one-third of tropical species.

That result challenges the long-standing expectation that tropical species — shaped by relatively stable temperatures — would be the first to struggle as the planet heats up.

This initial prediction was shaped by the fact that species in tropical regions of the planet have done little to adapt to varying temperatures.

One possible explanation for the reversal of initial predictions is the rapid warming in some areas outside the tropics. Earth.com reported that over roughly 25 years, the hottest temperate regions warmed by about 6 degrees Fahrenheit, while tropical hotspots warmed by only around half as much.

The same pattern appeared in both terrestrial and aquatic species, suggesting the trend is not limited to a single ecosystem or animal group.

Why does it matter?

When species begin to disappear from ecosystems, the natural networks that help keep local environments stable and productive can weaken.

The study also suggests that existing conservation strategies may need to be reconsidered. In the tropics, as Earth.com reported, declines were concentrated near the hottest part of each species' range, which was mostly in line with expectations.

In temperate regions, however, populations were dropping throughout their ranges rather than only at the hottest margins. That means efforts focused only on the warmest pockets could miss a large share of the threat.

The research also indicates that many species are not simply shifting into cooler areas. As Earth.com reported, more than 70% stayed where they were, often with roads, cities, farmland, lakes, rivers, or mountains blocking any move.

Climate change is increasingly colliding with habitat fragmentation, making it harder to build healthier, more resilient communities.

John Wiens, a professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Arizona, said: "Nowhere is really safe for populations of many temperate species."

Murali emphasized that the warning is not about some far-off future.

"For both tropical and temperate species, we're already seeing the effects," he said.

Taken together, the findings suggest that biodiversity risk is not confined to the tropics, and places once seen as relatively protected may now need the same level of attention.

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