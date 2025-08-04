Scientists invent unbelievable tech that could transform buildings into sources of energy: 'Turning everyday surfaces into invisible power plants'

"We introduced a new approach to generating electricity from invisible light."

A see-through, highly efficient solar cell could soon turn windows and phone screens into power generators.

This new technology from Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology addresses a basic energy problem: how to get solar power without blocking light.

The cell allows nearly half of visible light to pass through while still producing electricity at over 10% efficiency, a massive step forward for clear solar technology.

The researchers created materials that only absorb invisible infrared rays and enable visible light to pass through. The materials work similarly to sunglasses that block harmful rays but still let the wearer see clearly.

The team achieved this feat by creating 4FY, a molecule that exhibits balanced and unbalanced features.

"While asymmetry can boost efficiency, it often reduces device lifespan and complicates synthesis," explained Sangjin Yang, the study's first author. "Our molecular design introduces localized asymmetry within an overall symmetrical structure, leveraging the advantages of both."

When tested outdoors, the cells performed for 134 hours, about 17 times longer than older clear solar cells.

"We introduced a new approach to generating electricity from invisible light," said professor Changduk Yang, who led the research. "This technology has potential applications in smartphone protective films, building windows, and transparent displays — effectively turning everyday surfaces into invisible power plants."

This technology could change how you power your devices and home. Imagine your phone screen making electricity while you use it or your windows helping run your appliances. This technology could lower energy costs while cutting dependency on the power grid.

By harnessing energy from surfaces that previously had just one function, these see-through solar cells add to clean energy sources. This cuts pollution from coal and gas power plants, providing communities with cleaner air and improved health.

The team's method addresses two issues that seemed impossible to solve simultaneously: making solar cells clear enough for daily use and powerful enough to create useful amounts of electricity.

Though still being studied, this technology might reach stores within the next five years, likely appearing first in electronics before being applied to building materials.

