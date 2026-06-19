Walk 100 yards from a city park and streets get hotter, dirtier, and noisier, study shows

Cleaner air and lower temperatures can ripple outward — but only so far.

A city park does more than provide outdoor opportunities to a neighborhood; new research suggests it can significantly decrease outdoor pollutants and temperatures compared to surrounding areas.

What's happening?

In a study led by the University of Surrey's Global Centre for Clean Air Research, as first reported by Phys.org, researchers found that urban parks may help protect people in cities from rising heat, air pollution, and noise.

Researchers found that particulate matter levels inside the park were more than 11% lower than those measured in nearby urban areas. The study also found that the park remained consistently cooler than its surroundings, while noise levels were noticeably lower, highlighting the multiple environmental benefits the green space provides.

However, the research found that these effects were dramatically reduced when you exited the park. Temperatures increased by more than half a degree for every 100 meters traveled into surrounding streets, and that pattern extended up to 300 meters beyond the park boundary.

The findings suggest parks are more than just pleasant public spaces. They may also function as urban buffers against some of the most common environmental stressors people face each day.

Why does it matter?

Heat, pollution, and noise can shape how comfortable, healthy, and livable a city feels, particularly during warmer months and in dense neighborhoods with limited green space.

Across an entire city, those temperature jumps can make streets feel noticeably harsher. Paired with higher pollution levels and more noise, the difference between being near a park and being a few blocks away becomes even more significant.

That can affect everyday routines such as walking to school, waiting at bus stops, exercising outdoors, or simply opening a window at home. For children, older adults, and people with respiratory or heat-related health risks, even small environmental changes can carry greater consequences.

The research also points to an equity issue. Access to green space is uneven, so the people who could benefit most from cooler, cleaner, quieter areas may not always live near them.

Studies like this can give city planners stronger evidence for protecting existing parks and creating more green space in the neighborhoods that need it most. Parks are often discussed as lifestyle amenities, but findings like these also position them as public health infrastructure.

That could influence decisions about where to add trees, preserve open space, reduce hard pavement, or design neighborhoods so more people live within easy reach of cooling green areas. Even relatively small parks may offer benefits that extend into surrounding streets.

The findings also add to the case for neighborhood trees, park investments, or protection from development that would remove existing green space.

The benefits of urban parks do not stop at the fence line. Cleaner air and lower temperatures can ripple outward — but only so far.

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