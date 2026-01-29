HVAC company opens myth-busting showroom to pull back the curtain on futuristic home appliances: 'Having that expertise ... is incredibly valuable'

"Overall, our aim is to instill confidence in people looking to make the transition."

English renewable energy company Cinergi hit the ground running in November 2025 with the launch of a brand-new showroom for many of its sustainable home solutions.

With a curated selection of heat pumps, solar panels, battery storage systems, and EV chargers on exhibit in the Romsey Industrial Estate in Hampshire, the Cinergi showroom allows visitors to experience the power and stability of their clean energy options firsthand. With Cinergi's radiators and underfoot heating showcases, for instance, customers can physically feel the output of a good, reliable heat pump.

According to the Hampshire Chronicle, it's a spectacular opportunity for clean energy newcomers to unpack the potential that even small appliance upgrades can unlock in their homes. Heat pumps and other renewable energy devices are often overlooked when homeowners start looking to upgrade, but showrooms like these may help individuals build confidence in the capacity of these technologies.

At the Cinergi showroom, homeowners hoping to make the switch can chat with HVAC specialists and clean energy experts, receiving tailored, professional advice as they embark on the process. If you're interested in learning more about what ultra-efficient HVACs can do for you, check out The Cool Down's HVAC Explorer page.





After all, heat pumps and other clean energy solutions are an excellent way for homeowners to cut down on their monthly energy bills while minimizing or steering clear the carbon pollution produced by conventional power plants. Showcases like Cinergi's help reassure prospective customers that reaping these benefits doesn't have to mean compromising on quality.

Representatives of Cinergi and the greater Hampshire population were thrilled to introduce the new showroom as the company makes its first full foray into the clean energy market.

"Overall, our aim is to instill confidence in people looking to make the transition to renewables," Cinergi's Dan Loveridge told the Hampshire Chronicle.

"As more households look at future heating and energy solutions, having that expertise available locally is incredibly valuable," added Parliament member Caroline Nokes.

