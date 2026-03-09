Former Tesla president surprised after ripping apart Chinese EV: 'They save a lot of money that way'

"There's a reason only one auto company has been started and scaled in the last hundred years."

A closer look inside Chinese electric vehicles is drawing attention after a former Tesla executive said he was surprised by how efficiently they were engineered.

According to a Business Insider report, Jon McNeill revealed that Tesla engineers have examined Chinese EVs, such as those produced by automaker BYD, and found that their design choices revealed a major cost advantage.

After taking apart the vehicles to study their components, McNeill noted that their approach allows the companies to streamline production and reduce expenses by reusing parts across various models.

"The Chinese engineers are really disciplined about reusing parts underneath the hood that the customer can't see, and they save a lot of money that way," McNeill said.

The teardowns highlighted how these companies streamline multiple components across their lines and simplify manufacturing processes. By consolidating systems and reducing the number of separate parts, the company can cut both material costs and assembly time.

Those efficiencies are one reason Chinese EV makers have rapidly expanded their presence in global markets. Lower production costs can mean more affordable vehicles for consumers while still maintaining competitive performance and range.

For drivers, cheaper EVs could make the transition away from gas-powered cars much easier. EVs already offer savings through lower fuel and maintenance costs compared with traditional vehicles. When upfront prices fall as well, ownership becomes accessible to more households.

Beyond being cheaper for drivers, EVs also benefit the environment by reducing tailpipe smog and heat-trapping pollution that comes from burning gasoline. As more manufacturers compete and innovate, breakthroughs in design and manufacturing can accelerate the broader shift toward cleaner transportation.

For EV drivers, charging at home can save even more money — especially when paired with solar power. By producing electricity at home, drivers can cut the cost of powering their vehicles (as well as their overall home energy bills). For homeowners interested in exploring this option, this Solar Explorer tool can help estimate savings and connect you with vetted installers.

Innovations like the ones McNeill highlighted could reshape the EV market in the coming years. More efficient vehicle architecture means manufacturers can build cars faster, scale production more easily, and pass some of those savings on to buyers.

"There's a reason only one auto company has been started and scaled in the last hundred years, and it's because it's really hard. It's really, really hard and it's really capital-intensive," McNeill said (referring to Tesla).

