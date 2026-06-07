'I don't ever turn it off': Chevy Bolt owner living in car asks if running AC 24/7 is ruining the vehicle

Commenters agreed that always running the cooling system does create wear, just not necessarily in the way people often assume.

A Chevy Bolt owner, between housing situations, sparked an unexpected online technical discussion after asking whether running the EV nearly nonstop for air conditioning was damaging the car.

The question came from a driver who said the Bolt had become both transportation and a temporary living space while they looked for a better housing situation.

The owner said they had realized "I don't ever turn it off." The car is used for shelter and DoorDash, left on "almost 24/7" for AC, and fast-charged every day.

Commenters agreed that always running the cooling system does create wear, just not necessarily in the way people often assume.

Several people said the cabin air filter and AC compressor would likely show signs of strain before the battery became the main concern.

The top reply captured that issue directly: "AC compressor on all the time will increase wear ... Fast charging will degrade battery slightly faster ... but you're getting good use out of it."

Many commenters also noted that this is one area where EVs may have a real advantage. They can keep the cabin cool without exhaust fumes, with much less noise, and without the same kind of wear that comes from idling a gas engine.

Trying to sleep with the AC on in a gasoline vehicle usually means the engine has to keep running, burning fuel, producing emissions, and incurring wear simply to keep the interior comfortable. There is also the potential risk of deadly carbon monoxide poisoning.

In the Bolt, that cooling can run silently from the traction battery instead. That means no tailpipe emissions while parked and potentially lower maintenance costs associated with constant idling, such as extra oil changes and engine-related repairs.

Access to free or inexpensive charging can help financially, too. Instead of paying for gasoline while idling overnight, some areas offer free or low-cost Level 2 chargers at places such as libraries, IKEA stores, and airport waiting areas.

Whenever possible, Level 2 charging may be easier on the battery.

Commenters said the AC compressor and cabin air filter are likely doing the hardest work here. If airflow starts to weaken or the cabin takes longer to cool, it could indicate a maintenance issue.

The main issues are that the "AC compressor on all the time will increase wear," also fast charging can degrade the battery slightly faster, but in the end, it is a daily-driver vehicle, not a collectible, and it is purchased to be used, so as long as the original poster is getting use out of it, then that is the point.

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